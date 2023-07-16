Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$746.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.12. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.76.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$171.62 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

