FY2023 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted by Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.13). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,976.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $629.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.