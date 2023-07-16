FY2023 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

LPX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

