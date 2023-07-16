Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $5.38 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.17).

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $139,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,809.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 203,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,389. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

