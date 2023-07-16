FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.9 %

MTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MTW stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $679.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 91.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

