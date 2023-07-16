FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

NYSE:T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

