Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Shares of ISRG opened at $354.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 456.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

