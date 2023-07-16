Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $221,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $844,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

