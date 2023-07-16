Brokers Offer Predictions for The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.