Spirit Airlines, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

SAVE opened at $19.04 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

