Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,358,998 shares of company stock valued at $222,746,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

