Telefónica, S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefónica in a report released on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Telefónica’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefónica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

