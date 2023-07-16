Bird Construction Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of C$536.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.53 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$467.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

