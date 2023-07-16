JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBLU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 827,433 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

