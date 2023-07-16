Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 139,994 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 49.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 375,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.46 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $263.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

