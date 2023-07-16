Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

