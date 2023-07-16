Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 364.0% in June

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

