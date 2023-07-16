Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 23.5% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 116,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 45.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

