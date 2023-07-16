Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,916.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

