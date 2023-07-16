Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $127,241.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,146.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $33,772.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,983.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 17,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $127,241.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,146.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,743 shares of company stock valued at $704,004 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 178,834 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Arteris has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

