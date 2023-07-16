Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $124.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

