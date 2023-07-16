Atb Cap Markets Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$50.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.74 million.
Real Matters Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.