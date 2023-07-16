Atb Cap Markets Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$50.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

