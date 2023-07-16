AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Short Interest Update

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AgileThought Stock Performance

AGILW opened at $0.07 on Friday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

