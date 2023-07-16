WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

AGZD stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

