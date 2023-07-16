Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

