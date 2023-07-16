AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $22.40 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

