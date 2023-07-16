Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 513.38

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.38 ($6.60).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 545 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.42) to GBX 501 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 792.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.17. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 515 ($6.63).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

