Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $219.16

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $191.80. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

