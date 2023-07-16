Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,617,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.