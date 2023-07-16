Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $19.20

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

