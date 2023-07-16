Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $41.55

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.37. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

