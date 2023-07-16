Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target at $87.33

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSTK opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

