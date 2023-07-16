Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) PT at $270.00

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $282.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $286.80.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.