Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $53.45

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

