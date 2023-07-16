Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $18.40

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in SciPlay by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 35.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

