Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT at $9.75

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.