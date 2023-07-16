Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

AGI opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

