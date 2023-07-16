Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 345

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.44).
MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 620 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
LON:MRO opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.10. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Activity at Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.