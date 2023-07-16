Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Price Target at GBX 345

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.44).

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 620 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.10. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($40,531.57). In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($40,531.57). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.75), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,508,297.95). 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

