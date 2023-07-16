Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 19th. Cadrenal Therapeutics had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVKD opened at $1.29 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

