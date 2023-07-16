Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:REED opened at $2.64 on Friday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

