StockNews.com Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of DYN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

