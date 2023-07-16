Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.