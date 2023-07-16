Brokers Offer Predictions for FRX Innovations, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:FRX)

FRX Innovations, Inc. (CVE:FRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FRX Innovations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

FRX Innovations (CVE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

