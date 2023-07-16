Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

