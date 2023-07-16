StockNews.com Upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to “Strong-Buy”

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $38.13 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,667 shares of company stock worth $1,016,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

