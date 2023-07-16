AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

ACM opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. AECOM has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.