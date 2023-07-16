AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

ACM opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. AECOM has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.