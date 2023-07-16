LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 1.2 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.