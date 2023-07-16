LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.2 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

