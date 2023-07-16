Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

