Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

