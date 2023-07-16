Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.8 %

Alphatec stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,855. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

